Family, friends continue to come to grips with deaths of 3 children, mother in Danbury

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family members continue to come to grips with the deaths of three children and their mother in Danbury.

Police said 36-year-old Sonia Loja murdered her three children before hanging herself on Wednesday.

They identified the children as 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon.

On Thursday, Channel 3 spoke with several people who care about the family, including the children’s father.

They told Eyewitness News that they didn’t notice any red flags, and they never would have imagined this kind of tragedy would happen.

The family members and friends met outside the home on Whaley Street on Thursday.

“We all played together tag and we had a good bond together,” said Shayla Yunga, a school friend of Joselyn.

Shayla said she knew the entire family.

Family members said Loja ran a daycare out of her home. However, police said her business was not certified.

Friends, including Shayla’s mother Gabriella Gomez, stressed that Loja was a wonderful babysitter and many families trusted her with their children.

Thursday, they told Channel 3 that they were devastated and wished desperately that they knew their friend had clearly struggling with something.

“What happened?” Gomez asked. “You know what happened? Did she need help?”

The children’s father told Eyewitness News that he thought his entire family had been happy. Now, he’s deep in mourning.

If people know someone who is struggling with mental health challenges, there is a new crisis hotline that can help. Just dial 988.

