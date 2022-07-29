Farmers’ markets compete with grocery stores as food prices continue to rise

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A place many have felt inflation the most is at the grocery store.

As prices continue to increase, some have been turning to farmers markets to get their shelves stocked.

People told Eyewitness News they see the price difference.

and they prefer farmers markets because they feel they’re getting more for their money.

Farmers say they’re trying their best to keep prices down, as they also deal with the rising costs of everything.

It’s a long list of costs that have gone up at Beckett Farms.

But Jennifer Norris, who helps bring the farm’s produce to four different farmers markets a week, says they’re still managing to break even.

“Just gas alone isn’t what it was last year and you know, the help you gotta pay them more, but we still try to give the best product for the best price you can get,” said Jennifer.

Beckett Farms was one of the few vendors at the Old State House Farmers Market Friday.

Several people went through, filled up bags of produce, and then went on with their day.

One of them, Dan Hartin, made a big haul.

“I find the food is cheaper here than the supermarket. We really enjoy it, the quality is better, I think the prices are better, we like contributing to the community, so it’s a win-win for us on all fronts,” said Dan.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, food prices went up one-percent last month.

This helped the personal consumption expenditures index go up nearly 7-percent in June, compared to last year.

The PCE tracks the prices people pay for goods and services.

Beckett Farms hopes to continue being a cheaper option for people, even amid rising costs.

