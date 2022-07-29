Lamont expected to announce funding for wrong-way driving alert syetem

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wrong way crashes in our state are up this year with the 12th one happening Thursday morning.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce new funding and tools to prevent more.

Lamont is expected to announce $20 million in new money for the purchase of devices to place near ramps to alert drivers of the possibility of a wrong way driver.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the department is getting ready to roll out a pilot program installing cameras on 15 entrance and exit ramps around the state.

So if a wrong way driver is detected, that would trigger a series of flashing lights on the wrong way signs.

Lamont is expected to announce the funding award later Friday morning.

