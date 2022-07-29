Local residents hoping to win massive Mega Millions jackpot

(WFSB) - The Mega Millions are still at play, and you have time to get in on it.

Eyewitness News went out to see how local residents are reacting to the big bucks.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot yet, and you still have time to win.

“Well I got my lucky ticket and I know I think I feel it I already I got the mega ticket here,” said Grace Chelchowski, of Berlin.

The jackpot has ballooned to $1.2 billion after no one won the winning numbers this week, meaning more people are trying their hands to win.

“You gotta better shot at being struck by lightning but at the end of the day people do win sometimes,” said Steven Sherman of East Hartford. “So what you gonna do keep the money in your pocket or you gonna take a shot.”

This makes it the 29th consecutive drawing without a big winner.

“When it gets this big I mean you know yeah you take a shot,” said Steven.

Don’t worry you still have time to play today like I am I’m buying my winning ticket thank you and may the odds forever be in your favor.

