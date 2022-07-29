Naugatuck is the latest town hit in a string of grocery store bank robberies

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - A string of grocery store bank robberies in the past few weeks have caught they eye of law enforcement.

They say the pattern is unusual.

People’s Bank inside Stop and Shops around the state have been robbed and officers warn robberies like this could turn dangerous.

5 banks in the past couple weeks alone have been hit.

“It’s an unusual type of bank robbery, but I think what’s important to note is that bank robberies can be dangerous,” Lt. J. Paul Vance, a retired CT State Police.

Peoples United Bank inside Stop and Shop in Watertown was hit back on July 15th, Glastonbury was hit on the 16th, Southington on the 18th, West Hartford on the 20th, and Naugatuck on the 27th.

The suspects were white males who were able to flee the scene before officers arrived.

“Just because there’s passing of a note does not mean violence couldn’t occur,” said Vance.

If you hear or see a robbery in progress, Lt. Vance says it is important to stay calm.

“Don’t draw any attention to yourself whatsoever, don’t be a hero, don’t pretend you’re going to capture the bad guys or gal if you will,” said Vance.

These robberies are happening all over the state, specifically in grocery stores because it’s easy to blend in, but police departments are working together to find these suspects.

“Local law enforcement will share information, will discuss information, will see what each has as far as evidence is concerned. Video, photographs,” said Vance.

If you are a witness to a robbery, Lt. Vance says be cooperative. If you’re told to get down, get down. Don’t draw any attention to yourself.

