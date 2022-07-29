One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday.

It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.

Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties were low.

According to the Chatham Health District, the average daily COVID-19 case rate in its system decreased this week to 11.6 cases per 100000.

The number of individuals hospitalized as of Friday was 328. That was an increase of 16 since the last week.

The district said fatalities increased slightly compared to the last reporting period, which was nine deaths this week compared to eight in the previous week.

Connecticut Department of Public Health data showed that approximately 77 percent of Chatham Health District residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and 50 percent received an additional dose. State-level data indicated that about 6 percent of children under the age of 5 have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine while 0.5 percent were fully vaccinated.

“If you test positive and are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, there are treatments available that can reduce your chances of being hospitalized or dying from the disease,” said Russell Melmed, MPH, director of health, Chatham Health District. “These medications must be prescribed by a healthcare provider and started as soon as possible after diagnosis to be effective. Contact a healthcare provider right away to determine if you are eligible for treatment, even if your symptoms are mild right now.”

The Chatham Health District said it is coordinating vaccine clinics. The schedule can be seen on its website here.

