A possible tornado was spotted in Colebrook

A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm.
By Zoe Strothers and Mark Dixon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon spoke to the National Weather Service who say they are considering it a possible tornado or potential land spout tornado.

The National Weather Service is investigating the video.

State troopers said they got reports of heavy winds and trees down on Millbrook Road and Route 44, at the Winsted line.

There were no road closures or home damage in the area.

Channel 3 spoke with Parizo about what he saw.

Parizo said when he saw that the storm system was close, he decided to go to Dennis Hill with his girlfriend to watch the funnel cloud form.

“I mean it was a once in a lifetime experience being in Connecticut, I mean, it was pretty incredible,” said Parizo “we couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

