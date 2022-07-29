Great Day CT
Reward offered for info related to case of teen killed while sleeping

Kiana Brown was killed by a stray bullet while she slept in her bedroom in June 2020, according...
Kiana Brown was killed by a stray bullet while she slept in her bedroom in June 2020, according to New Haven police.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police announced a reward for information related to the homicide of a teen who was shot while sleeping.

Kiana Brown, 19, died as a result of being hit by a stray bullet the morning of June 17, 2020.

The reward announced by police was $25,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

New Haven police announced a $25,000 reward for information about the homicide of Kiana Brown.
New Haven police announced a $25,000 reward for information about the homicide of Kiana Brown.(New Haven police)

Brown was hit in the head while she slept in a home on Valley Street, police said. The bullet went through her bedroom wall.

Detectives reported that they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and that the house had indeed been struck by a bullet.

Several residents told police that they heard gunfire that morning.

Anyone with information can contact the New Haven Police Department detective division at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296. A tip can also be texted to “NHPD” plus the message to 274637.

