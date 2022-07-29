Reward offered for info related to case of teen killed while sleeping

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police announced a reward for information related to the homicide of a teen who was shot while sleeping.

Kiana Brown, 19, died as a result of being hit by a stray bullet the morning of June 17, 2020.

The reward announced by police was $25,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Brown was hit in the head while she slept in a home on Valley Street, police said. The bullet went through her bedroom wall.

Detectives reported that they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and that the house had indeed been struck by a bullet.

Several residents told police that they heard gunfire that morning.

Anyone with information can contact the New Haven Police Department detective division at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296. A tip can also be texted to “NHPD” plus the message to 274637.

