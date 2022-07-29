Serious crash closes intersection in Griswold
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash closed an intersection in Griswold Thursday evening.
State police said the rollover crash happened at the intersection of Route 138 and Route 164.
The crash was reported around 6:38 p.m.
Police said two people were seriously injured in the crash.
A hydrant was struck, causing a water leak in the area, said police.
Motorists are being diverted through the Griswold Elementary School parking lot.
The crash is under investigation.
