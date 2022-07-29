Something’s Cooking: Pa’s Place

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Here in Connecticut there are so many restaurants where you can grab a good meal, but one Guilford restaurant also provides great vibes.

Eyewitness News headed to the harbor in this edition of Something’s Cooking.

Those great harbor side vibes are available for everyone at Pa’s Place.

The Guilford restaurant is kid friendly, and dogs are welcome too.

But of course, humans have fun here as well.

When we stopped by Pa’s Place, we bumped into local state Senator Christine Cohen and her sister Wynter.

“It’s a little hidden gem a magical spot for us locals,” said Cohen. “But I do think a lot more people are starting to discover this area.”

“It’s such shoreline simplicity, just come and have a nice breakfast and chill,” said Wynter Piekarz, a regular.

Regulars said they were initially drawn to this spectacular view of one of the channels of Guilford Harbor, but they keep coming back for the delicious food!

The beautiful seared tuna salad is just 1 of Executive Chef Mike Rowel’s creations.

He serves breakfast lunch and dinner so Pa’s features an eclectic menu including a portobello mushroom special and a scrumptious scallop roll.

Pa’s place is BYOB and features live music on Thursday nights and Sunday afternoon.

Regulars say the only real question is, what are you waiting for!

“Location, water, view, great sandwiches,” said Frank Mendillo, when asked why he likes Pa’s so much.

For more information on Pa’s Place, click here.

