Two people injured in New Haven shooting
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people are recovering after a shooting in New Haven Thursday evening.
Police said it happened on Judson Avenue around 6:50 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
Detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.
