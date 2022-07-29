Two people injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people are recovering after a shooting in New Haven Thursday evening.

Police said it happened on Judson Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.