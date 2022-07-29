Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two people injured in New Haven shooting

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people are recovering after a shooting in New Haven Thursday evening.

Police said it happened on Judson Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Haven COVID alert from 2021
TODAY IN HISTORY: Delta variant in New Haven County, teens in a Plymouth crash, ambulance collision
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
6pm shower WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A shower chance tonight, a nice weekend... then a likely heat wave!
Wrong-way crashes are a problem in CT - WFSB
Gov. Lamont announces funding for wrong-way driving alert system