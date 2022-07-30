Man struck, killed by vehicle on Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for witnesses after a person was struck and killed by a car in Wethersfield on Friday.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 9:00 pm reporting that a person was hit by a car on Silas Deane Highway.

Officers and members of the fire department found a man lying unconscious in the road in front of 318 Silas Deane Highway.

The man was treated at the scene and was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance. The man later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police say the man was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the car stayed and cooperated with police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.