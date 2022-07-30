The Savin Rock Festival is taking place tonight featuring classic rock and delicious food

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savin Rock Festival in West Haven is something people look forward to all year long.

The festival features classic rock bands that have the crowd dancing, a delicious array of food trucks with just about every food you can think of, and a craft fair with artisans selling their creations.

This year is boasted as being bigger and better than ever. Attendees Channel 3 talked to who come every year say it has been worth the wait.

“I like the food, I like the entertainment, I like the people. It’s fun. We end up with the fried dough every year. We try different things, but it always comes back to fried dough,” said Sal Marino of West Haven.

“We’ve had barbecue, we’ve had roast beef, we’ve had fried dough, we’ve had seafood, Mexican, and you can’t forget the pastries and the desserts. They have different ones every year,” said Joan Marino of West Haven.

The event goes on until 10pm tonight. There is also a Ferris wheel, rides, and games.

This year is boasted as being bigger and better than ever.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.