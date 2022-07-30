Southington Italian American Festival returns this weekend

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Italian American Festival is underway Friday night.

The 17th annual festival has amazing Italian food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and a lot of people who just really appreciate the Italian culture.

“I’m Italian so this, this festival with all the homemade food, through my grandparents and how they cooked and I don’t have them anymore so I come here and it brings back a lot of memories,” said Anne Marie Corden, of Southington.

There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The Southington Italian Festival is underway.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.