Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police sergeant given misdemeanor, suspended following crash investigation

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Trooper was charged and given a misdemeanor after rear-ending a car in Brookfield.

According to state police, the accident happened last Sunday around 9:29 at night.

Sergeant Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 north in Brookfield when she rear-ended a Kia Optima.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged.

After an investigation, Sergeant Koeppel was given a misdemeanor and was charged with following too close and evading responsibility.

Koeppel was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury court on August 9.

State police say Koeppel’s police powers have been suspended with pay pending an investigation. Koepel is currently assigned to administrative desk duty, reports say.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tractor Trailer Crash on I-84 in Middlebury
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury
Child tax credit
Deadline to apply for CT’s Child Tax Rebate is Sunday
Technical discussion
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A great & more comfortable weekend with sunshine on tap.. expecting a heat wave next week!
Michael Lanzo and Haylie Hacket.
Teens arrested for causing $1,150 in damage to Factory Square in Southington