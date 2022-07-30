State police sergeant given misdemeanor, suspended following crash investigation

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Trooper was charged and given a misdemeanor after rear-ending a car in Brookfield.

According to state police, the accident happened last Sunday around 9:29 at night.

Sergeant Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 north in Brookfield when she rear-ended a Kia Optima.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged.

After an investigation, Sergeant Koeppel was given a misdemeanor and was charged with following too close and evading responsibility.

Koeppel was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury court on August 9.

State police say Koeppel’s police powers have been suspended with pay pending an investigation. Koepel is currently assigned to administrative desk duty, reports say.

