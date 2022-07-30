State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury.

According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17.

Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed between Exits 16 and 17.

