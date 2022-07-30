Great Day CT
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury

Tractor Trailer Crash on I-84 in Middlebury
Tractor Trailer Crash on I-84 in Middlebury(Submitted: Michaela K.)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury.

According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17.

Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed between Exits 16 and 17.

