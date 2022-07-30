Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries.

They were later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The South Central Accident Reconstruction team responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

This team is comprised of officer from North Haven, North Branford, East Haven, Branford, Guilford, and Madison.

Any witnesses are asked to call 203-239-5321.

