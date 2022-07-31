Great Day CT
Conn. state parks close after parking lots reach capacity

This is a park pic / test
This is a park pic / test(Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks are closed after their parking lots reached capacity.

Here is a running list of parks that closed on Sunday:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • *Gillette Castle State Park- currently open but tickets for tours are sold out
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
  • Squantz Pond, New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

