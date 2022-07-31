Conn. state parks close after parking lots reach capacity

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks are closed after their parking lots reached capacity.

Here is a running list of parks that closed on Sunday:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

* Gillette Castle State Park- currently open but tickets for tours are sold out

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield

Squantz Pond, New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

