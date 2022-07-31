Conn. state parks close after parking lots reach capacity
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks are closed after their parking lots reached capacity.
Here is a running list of parks that closed on Sunday:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- *Gillette Castle State Park- currently open but tickets for tours are sold out
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
- Squantz Pond, New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
