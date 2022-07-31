Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification.

Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

He is listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

