Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification.

Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

He is listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Savin Rock Festival in West Haven is something people look forward to all year long.
The Savin Rock Festival is taking place tonight featuring classic rock and delicious food
Motorcycle crash
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
FORECAST: Sunday night showers and another heatwave lurking
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Sunday night showers and another heatwave lurking
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast