Man arrested after using hatchet in road rage incident

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A West Haven man was arrested after using a hatchet in a road rage incident on Saturday.

According to Wallingford Police, 33-year-old Charles P. Smith was backing out into oncoming traffic on South Turnpike Road.

Smith became “irate” after another driver beeped at him. Officials say Smith then drove his car around the victim’s car, slammed on his brakes, and pulled the victim out of his car.

A fight broke out between the two, and the victim was able to stop the fight after he gained control of Smith.

According to official reports, Smith got a hatchet out of his trunk and started swinging it at the victim. A bystander tried to get the hatchet away from Smith but couldn’t, so Smith started swinging the hatchet at them.

After this incident, Smith got back in his car and sped away. Smtih returned a short time later and attempted to re-engage his victims.

When the first officer got on scene at the Redwood Flea Market, they saw Smith standing in the roadway attempting to confront his victim with a hatchet in his hand.

Smith dropped the hatchet per the officer’s request. Officials say Smith did not listen to any of the other officer’s demands. He was then arrested without incident.

Smith was charged with assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Smith was given a bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on September 9.

Wallingford Police wants to remind people to be careful while driving on the roads and to avoid any altercation at all costs. They recommend calling police instead of getting involved.

