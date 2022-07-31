Great Day CT
Man dies following moped accident in New Haven

New Haven Accident
New Haven Accident(Rich Vitale)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven.

According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped.

Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

The road is currently closed between Adeline Street and Kimber Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest information.

