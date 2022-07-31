Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered at Sigourney Square Park in Hartford to remember the ones they’ve lost.

The community gathered with pictures and memorabilia of their loved ones whose lives got cut short due to violence.

Mothers United Against Violence is working to make sure people know how important it is to stand up and protect your community.

They work with other organizations and the police department to do what they can to stop gun violence.

“When people think of the lives of their children and individuals who are from their family, they think about their loss, they think about how now their lives are different. So this brings, and it resonates with the families, community, and we are hoping the state,” said Deborah Davis, Project and Program Director of Mother’s United Against Violence.

If you are interested in getting involved in the Mothers United Against Violence Organization, CLICK HERE.

