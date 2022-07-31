Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned.

Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that she needs to take everyday, according to police.

Ariana is a black female, 5 foot 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a red crop top and black shorts.

Ariana was last seen in the area of Beaver Street and Pyramid Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Tip411 by clicking HERE.

