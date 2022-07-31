A Simsbury food drive is doing something unique for the community

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.

They are called the Auxiliary, a support team.

Some are firefighter wives and others are just people who want to help.

Bonnie and Steph are collecting food at people’s houses, then they’ll get it to the food bank and in the right hands.

“There is a need. The cost of everything is going up exponentially and we have a lot of families that can need and use the help. We have elderly people, people with kids,” said Bonnie Anderson of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary.

James Baldis has been the fire chief for 17 years.

“I’ve been here almost all my life. This is a community that supports one another,” said Chief James Baldis.

The Auxiliary is doing a great thing for the community.

It is not just for the town of Simsbury, but the firefighters as well.

When they go on a call, especially in the summer when it’s really hot, the auxiliary is right behind them supporting them with food, drinks and shelter, helping the firefighters and the community.

