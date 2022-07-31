The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - the Connecticut Department of Health will begin the program to give out the monkey pox vaccines starting on Monday.

Hamden is one of 15 community based health clinics where people can go to get the shot.

“Our goal is to try to get as many people that could be high risk for this disease to be covered by this vaccine as quickly as possible, said” Dr. Manisha Juthani, CT DPH Commissioner.

The Department of Public Health Commissioner announced Connecticut is doing all it can to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the state.

The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases.

“All cases so far to date have been in men and almost all identify as LGBTQ+,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani.

The median age has been 36 years old. Most are aged 20 to 49.

Still, the commissioner pointed out that it is possible for people outside the LGBTQ+ community to become infected.

Today, New York City health officials declared a public health emergency due to the spread of monkey pox virus, calling it the epicenter of monkey pox in the US.

Connecticut’s governor is keeping a watchful eye.

“New York sneezes and we catch a cold. No. This is not done. This is not aerosolized. It’s not passed through the air, we are not wearing masks, that has nothing to do with this. This is close personal contact. Often sexual contact between men,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Walk ins will not be accepted.

Officials say people who are most at risk should be seeking the shot.

They must call the clinics in advance to schedule their appointments.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only at the following community-based clinics:

Circle Care Center in Norwalk

Community Health Center in Danbury, Middletown, Enfield, New London, Clinton, Stamford

Planned Parenthood in Willimantic, Norwich, and Bridgeport

Community Health and Wellness in Torrington

Intercommunity in Hartford

Anchor Health Initiative in Hamden

Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven

Staywell Health Center in Waterbury

