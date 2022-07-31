Great Day CT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident

A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east.

Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle crash involving motorcycles.

Initial reports show injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

State police, C.A.R.S, and the DOT are investigating this accident. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

