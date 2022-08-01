Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bear entered Christine Vannie's home in West Hartford over the weekend.
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa