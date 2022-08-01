Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bear helps itself to a meal in the kitchen of a West Hartford home

A bear got into a home in West Hartford. Video was shared by Christine Vannies.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple in West Hartford said they were surprised to find a black bear helping itself to a meal in their kitchen.

Christine Vannie shared video of the encounter with Channel 3.

Her post on social media went viral within the West Hartford community over the weekend.

Vannie said she and her husband had just left their front yard to go to the back yard on Walker Lane when her husband went inside to grab a drink.

They had outdoor music playing, so they didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

However, Vannie’s husband found the bear eating in their kitchen.

“It took some convincing to get him to leave,” she wrote on social media. “I share this because most bears are shy and this one was not.”

Vannie said she contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Channel 3 will have more on the story starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Annual Harry Potter Day celebration held in Waterbury
VIDEO: Annual Harry Potter Day celebration held in Waterbury
A bear entered Christine Vannie's home in West Hartford over the weekend.
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Showers Tuesday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A Muggy & Cloudy Day.. Heat & Humidity Really Sizzles Later This Week!