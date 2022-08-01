Bear helps itself to a meal in the kitchen of a West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple in West Hartford said they were surprised to find a black bear helping itself to a meal in their kitchen.

Christine Vannie shared video of the encounter with Channel 3.

Her post on social media went viral within the West Hartford community over the weekend.

Vannie said she and her husband had just left their front yard to go to the back yard on Walker Lane when her husband went inside to grab a drink.

They had outdoor music playing, so they didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

However, Vannie’s husband found the bear eating in their kitchen.

“It took some convincing to get him to leave,” she wrote on social media. “I share this because most bears are shy and this one was not.”

Vannie said she contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

