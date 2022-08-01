Bloomfield man charged with attacking his grandfather

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man is charged with beating his grandfather.

Kevin Carter was charged with assault first-degree on Monday.

Police said Thomas Savage was found severely beaten in his home. He died Sunday.

Carter’s arraignment Monday at Hartford Superior Court was quick. He was arrested over the weekend, said police.

At this point he is not charged with murder, but the investigation isn’t over, and there could be more charges.

Carter, 32, has been living with his grandfather all his life.

It came out in court that Carter has assaulted his grandfather before and that he has been arrested numerous times for domestic violence and other assaults.

Carter’s brother and mother attended court to see him. Both said they’re devastated by what happened.

“We have just been praying that it would come, we just kept believing he was going to get better, we thought it was going to take a lot of time. That he would get better but that didn’t happen,” said Tanya Mae Davis, Carter’s mother.

Savage was 77 years old. He died in the hospital, authorities said.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that given Carter’s previous arrests for domestic violence, he poses a threat to others.

Carter’s bond was set at $1 million.

