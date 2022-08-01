Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Buck’s Soft Serve vs Tulmeadow Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Buck’s Soft Serve in Woodstock Valley and Tulmeadow Farm in West Simsbury.

It’s been hot, and with another heat wave predicted this week, why not take a little trip for some ice cream to cool off?

Some of the Channel 3 morning team went to Buck’s Soft Serve in Woodstock Valley for this week’s ice cream social where family matters most.

“We have a lot of variety so there’s literally something for everybody here. You can create your own ice cream on the fly,” said Judy Buell of Buck’s Soft Serve.

“We’ve got 55 different add-ins you can add into the soft serve. We came up with the name the nor’easter where you stack it in a cup with all the ingredients in it, people love to customize them,” said Emilie Hebert, of Buck’s.

Some of the Channel 3 evening team headed to Tulmeadow Farm in West Simsbury for some ice cream.

Don Tuller of Tulmeadow Farm said family members have farmed it since 1798.

“Then the ice cream which has become the biggest thing we do, we started that in 1994 to kinda make us more of a destination and it has, it worked, really put us on a map and now it’s the biggest thing we do,” said Tuller.

Tuller said red raspberry chocolate chip has been their most popular flavor.

