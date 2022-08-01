Deadline for child tax rebate ends tonight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Time is running out to file for the child tax rebate.

If you have kids under 18 and claimed at least one of them as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return, you could be eligible for up to 750 dollars, but you only have until midnight tonight.

A household could get up to $750 with this rebate.

More than 200,000 families have already put in for it, but the response rate hasn’t been what they’ve expected.

However, there are income thresholds.

“Limitations are $100,000 if your single or married filing separate. If you’re head of household, $160,000, and married joint filing, $200,000,” said Sara Spodick, Quinnipiac University Tax Clinic Director.

But you might qualify even if you don’t think you will.

“There is a small amount of wiggle room so that a taxpayer who is not quite sure that they would qualify, we are encouraging them to apply because they would get that prorated amount,” said Spodick.

Checks will be mailed out in mid-August but, you have to apply online to receive one.

“They have to do it. This is not like the other kinds of benefits or pandemic benefits that were pushed out automatically to taxpayers in their bank accounts,” said Spodick.

To apply, families can visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

