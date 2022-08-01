Great Day CT
Evacuations underway in Old Saybrook due to suspicious package

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An area of Old Saybrook has been evacuated because a suspicious package.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the scene is at 7 Anchorage Ln. in Old Saybrook.

They said a group home, several homes, and a marina were evacuated on Monday morning.

Old Saybrook police and other agencies are on the scene.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

