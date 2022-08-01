Evacuations underway in Old Saybrook due to suspicious package

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An area of Old Saybrook has been evacuated because a suspicious package.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the scene is at 7 Anchorage Ln. in Old Saybrook.

They said a group home, several homes, and a marina were evacuated on Monday morning.

Old Saybrook police and other agencies are on the scene.

No other details were released.

