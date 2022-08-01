Former NFL players are running NFL combine style camp in CT

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Only six percent of high school football players end up on a college team, and even fewer make it to the pros.

Luckily for kids in Avon today, former NFL players are giving them some football pointers and lifelong advice.

“I just want to make sure the talent gets the education,” said Matthew Lawrence, Founder of 32Sports.

The next batch of talented Connecticut football players are learning from the pros.

Lawrence spent 4 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the Baltimore Ravens.

“You can have high aspirations whether it’s the NFL, whether it’s college, being great at high school, or being great at middle school. Those are the aspirations that I want people to say ‘hey, this guy made it the NFL, he’s a role model, and he says I can do it, so I can do it,” said Lawrence.

Clocking the 40 yard dash times today was Phil Blackwell.

He is usually at the NFL regional combines, but now is focusing on helping our younger football players.

“They’re learning from guys who did it, and that’s what’s good. It also gives them an inside look at what’s to come,” said Black well.

Matthew leaves them with this advice to make their NFL dreams come true.

“Our message to them is you’re already one in a million. Already. You’re already one in a million. Whether the NFL comes or not. You’re already one in a million,” said Matthew.

