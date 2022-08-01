Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Department of Revenue Services received 238,668 applications for the...
Gov. Ned Lamont said the Department of Revenue Services received 238,668 applications for the 2022 Child Tax Rebate.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents.

State law required that the application period close at midnight following July 31.

The rebate was created as part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law this spring. He said the initiative will provide taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The DRS said it is processing the applications. Rebates will be sent to qualified recipients beginning in late August.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Child tax credit
Deadline to apply for CT’s Child Tax Rebate is Sunday
child tax rebate program for CT - WFSB
Connecticut families can start applying today for the state’s child tax rebate

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Child tax credit
Deadline to apply for CT’s Child Tax Rebate is Sunday
State makes big investment in effort to stop wrong-way crashes
VIDEO: State makes big investment in effort to stop wrong-way crashes
Plan approved for preventing wrong way crashes
VIDEO: Plan approved for preventing wrong way crashes