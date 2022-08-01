Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents.

State law required that the application period close at midnight following July 31.

The rebate was created as part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law this spring. He said the initiative will provide taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The DRS said it is processing the applications. Rebates will be sent to qualified recipients beginning in late August.

