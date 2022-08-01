Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound.

She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she is currently listed in critical, but stable condition, according to Police.

Two other females, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were located with graze wound type injuries and were also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

While on scene, a male in his thirties arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was also alert and conscious and has since been listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

