Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake.

A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey.

The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the water.

911 was called as a precaution but the parents refused treatment.

Dailey says the Winding Trails lifeguard staff train weekly and have conducted over 55 rescues this summer.

