Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake.

A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey.

The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the water.

911 was called as a precaution but the parents refused treatment.

Dailey says the Winding Trails lifeguard staff train weekly and have conducted over 55 rescues this summer.

