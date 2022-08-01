Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake.
A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey.
The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the water.
911 was called as a precaution but the parents refused treatment.
Dailey says the Winding Trails lifeguard staff train weekly and have conducted over 55 rescues this summer.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.