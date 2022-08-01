New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway.

According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there.

Reports say the car was stabilized so it could be put in park and shut off.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Car accident in New Haven (Viewer Submission: Pat Syvertsen)

Car accident in New Haven (New Haven Fire Department)

