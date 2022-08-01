Great Day CT
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more animal cruelty charges

David Rivera.
David Rivera.(Naugatuck police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - The owner of a canine training facility in Naugatuck turned himself in over the weekend on additional animal cruelty charges.

David Rivera, owner of the Black Rock Canine Training Facility, had a $20,000 warrant out for his arrest for the violation of malicious wounding/killing of an animal, according to Naugatuck police.

Officers said the charges stemmed from an original investigation into Black Rock Canine after an initial report of animal abuse was made.

In this instance, police said the owner of a dog claimed that dog was hurt and abused after the dog had been in the care of Rivera’s training facility in 2021.

Rivera was given a court date of Aug. 25 in Waterbury.

Naugatuck detectives continue to investigate additional reports made involving the facility and Rivera.

Three people were charged back in April, including Rivera, who is a New Canaan police officer.

As part of the original case, Rivera was accused of shooting and abusing dogs.

The general manager of the facility, Daniel Luna, was also charged in the case.

Rivera’s father, David Rivera Sr., was the third person charged as part of the investigation.

Police said the 31 dogs they found at the facility were placed in a shelter.

