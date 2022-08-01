State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield.

Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility.

The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just before 9:30 p.m., troopers said.

It caused damage to both vehicles that were involved.

No injuries were reported.

State police said that based on the investigation, it was determined that probable cause existed to take enforcement action against Koeppel.

She was issued the misdemeanor summons on July 27. She was released on a $500 non-surety bond with a court date of Aug. 9 in Danbury.

State police said Koeppel was suspended and assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of this case.

