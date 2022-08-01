Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield.

Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility.

The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just before 9:30 p.m., troopers said.

It caused damage to both vehicles that were involved.

No injuries were reported.

State police said that based on the investigation, it was determined that probable cause existed to take enforcement action against Koeppel.

She was issued the misdemeanor summons on July 27. She was released on a $500 non-surety bond with a court date of Aug. 9 in Danbury.

State police said Koeppel was suspended and assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of this case.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Garter snakes are one of CT's non-venomous species of snakes.
‘Leave them alone.’ DEEP offers advice on snake encounters
tracking morning showers - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A Muggy & Cloudy Day.. Heat & Humidity Really Sizzles Later This Week!
Lung cancer screenings - WFSB
Doctors stress importance of screenings on World Lung Cancer Day