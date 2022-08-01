Great Day CT
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city

Plan to bring new life to the city of Waterbury
By Dennis Valera and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday.

They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants.

There is still a lot of cleaning up to do.

It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings still stood.

Even with them gone, there’s so much more remediation work left to do.

Multiple, similar projects in the city are at the same point, that aim to exemplify all Waterbury has to offer.

Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Jahana Hayes took the numbers down, so they know how much to fight for in Washington.

The two got an up-close look at the former Anaconda-American Brass Factory property, West Main Street, and the future Naugatuck River Greenway to see the city’s redevelopment vision.

“To have a vision that says the people who live here deserve that same type of environmental justice, open areas, clean spaces, outdoor activities for families, and also to boost the local economy, it’s just something I’m so grateful to see here,” said Hayes.

The city has an application for the federal RAISE grant to pay for these projects to continue with land remediation and construction.

Among the goals are infrastructure improvements and increasing accessibility.

“Give people different ways of commuting to work every day, as well as enjoying an afternoon with the family on the greenway,” said Tommy Hyde, CEO of the Naugatuck Valley Redevelopment Corporation.

Another goal is helping people realize all that the city has to offer.

“A lot of people don’t know, there’s all these rivers running through Waterbury, because they’re either covered up by factories or woods. so, to be able to go in and show off these beautiful assets that a lot of cities would like to have, I think really will make a difference,” said Hyde.

Money from the RAISE grant would also go toward building electric vehicle charging stations at the train station.

The city finds out if they get the RAISE grant next month.

If they don’t get it, the plan is to re-apply next year.

Projects would then have to pause.

