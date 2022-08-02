Back-to-school health guidance to be revealed by DPH this morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public health officials will unveil their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year.

A news conference with the Department of Public Health is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Hartford.

Education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, public health commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, and other officials will announce the details of the guidance, which they titled “Launching into Healthy Learning,” for the 2022-2023 school year.

They said the new guidance provides school districts with recommendations, tools, and strategies that can be used to reduce learning disruptions and keep students and staff safely in school for the upcoming year.

The last guidance from the DPH was issued back in February when it gave individual school districts the choice over whether or not to enforce a mask mandate.

A statewide mask mandate expired at the end of that month.

At the time, the Association of Public School Superintendents pointed to declining COVID-19 cases and a survey that reported 90 percent of districts opting to go optional for masks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.