Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state

Amazing animal rescues in Connecticut
By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!

The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament.

It somehow managed to get its head stuck in a tire, but with the help of the homeowners, and a little baby oil, the wardens were able to free the animal.

The next rescue took place at Mill Pond Park in Newington.

A Cooper’s hawk was given the best chance to survive thanks to the quick actions of its rescuers.

The hawk had a fishing hook embedded in its wing and was tangled in fishing lure.

One of the wardens got right into the shallow waters to cut the tree branch the hawk was caught in.

It then was brought to the veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.

