Norwalk man arrested for sexually assaulting a young person

Norwalk police (file).
Norwalk police (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 16.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Eddy Puchaicela-Lara of Norwalk.

They said their special victims unit began investigating the case on March 29.

Evidence analyzed by the the State of Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory pointed to Puchaicela-Lara as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued that charged him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

Puchaicela-Lara was arrested on Monday after law enforcement found his car parked on Slocum Street.

He was taken unto custody right as he left a home.

His bond was set at $2 million.

