Norwalk man arrested for sexually assaulting a young person
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 16.
Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Eddy Puchaicela-Lara of Norwalk.
They said their special victims unit began investigating the case on March 29.
Evidence analyzed by the the State of Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory pointed to Puchaicela-Lara as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued that charged him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.
Puchaicela-Lara was arrested on Monday after law enforcement found his car parked on Slocum Street.
He was taken unto custody right as he left a home.
His bond was set at $2 million.
