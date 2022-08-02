Norwalk man arrested for sexually assaulting a young person

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 16.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Eddy Puchaicela-Lara of Norwalk.

They said their special victims unit began investigating the case on March 29.

Evidence analyzed by the the State of Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory pointed to Puchaicela-Lara as the suspect.

Arrest made in the sexual assault of a juvenile pic.twitter.com/yZEqoqyOZ8 — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) August 2, 2022

An arrest warrant was issued that charged him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

Puchaicela-Lara was arrested on Monday after law enforcement found his car parked on Slocum Street.

He was taken unto custody right as he left a home.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.