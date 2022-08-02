One dead after overnight shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed following a shooting late Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter notifications.

Upon arrival, two victims of gunfire were located in the area of 13 Winter Street. One victim was unresponsive on scene and responding officers began life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS.

The unresponsive man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a man in his 30s was also transported and is listed in stable condition.

A third victim, another man in his 20s was transported by private vehicle. He is currently in critical condition.

Police identified the deceased man as Brian Evans, 23 of 1336 Collins Street, Hartford.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.