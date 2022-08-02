Orange police: Car window shattered by shots fired from BB gun

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at a moving vehicle in Orange on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened around 6:41 a.m. on the eastbound side of Route 34.

A driver reported that a gray BMW cut in front of her vehicle, police said.

The BMW had tinted windows and a tinted rear license plate cover, authorities said.

“When the complainant switched lanes to create space, the BMW slowed down to be alongside the complainant’s vehicle,” said Orange police.

Authorities said the driver heard loud popping sounds and her driver’s side window was shattered.

“Officers located several indentations and a BB still embedded in the shattered window,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Artabane at 203-891-2130.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.