Rollover crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill closes three lanes

Crash on I-91 Rocky Hill
Crash on I-91 Rocky Hill(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill.

According to the DOT, three lanes are closed between exits 24 and 25.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department was called to assist police.

According to Rocky Hill Fire, multiple cars were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

