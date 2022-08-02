Sandy Hook parents take stand in Alex Jones trial

(WFSB) - Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day.

A mother who lost her 6-year-old in the gunfire at Sandy Hook spoke directly to the Infowars host.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are the parents of Jesse Lewis.

They are suing Infowars host Alex Jones for calling the 2012 tragedy “a hoax,” and made false allegations that it was carried out by actors.

In the courtroom, Scarlett Lewis spoke to Jones directly.

“I wanted to tell you to your face because I wanted you to know I’m a mother, first and foremost, and I know you are a father. And my son existed, and you are still on your show today trying to say, implying that I am an actress, that I’m deep state,” said Lewis.

On the stand the father, Neil Heslin described holding his son’s body, something jurors had to hear because of the allegations Jones made.

An attorney for the father says the family had an “encounter” in Texas since the trial began.

They are now in isolation with security.

The parents are seeking at least $150 million in the case.

