Sign up for text alerts from WFSB

By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Stay connected wherever you are! Early Warning Network Text Alert reaches you immediately with breaking news and school closing information – sent to your mobile phone.

Sign up here.

Choose from the following message categories:

  • Breaking News Alerts: Get important breaking news in our area sent via text message only.
  • Time Saver Traffic Alerts: Receive current information on roadway conditions, construction and delays for your route, sent via text message only.
  • AMBER Alerts: Be notified if a child is missing in our area, sent via text message only.
  • Severe Weather Alerts: Advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service sent directly to your phone 24x7.
  • School Closings: Receive a text and/or email message if your school is closed.

NOTE:  T-Mobile customers should NOT attempt to sign-up for Early Warning Network Text Alert. Due to per message fees levied by T-Mobile, it is cost prohibitive for WFSB to support text alerts sent to T-Mobile customers. However, T-Mobile customers are encouraged to subscribe to email alerts below.

