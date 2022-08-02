State trooper arrested by police in Vernon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon.
State police said Jaime Solis was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m.
Solis was suspended by the Connecticut State Police and placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation and a state police internal affairs investigation.
Solis was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a Trooper since 2020.
Channel 3 has reached out to Vernon police for details about the arrest.
