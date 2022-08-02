Stephanie Thomas talks about run for Secretary of the State

Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Secretary of the State position is open for the first time in nearly a decade.

Four candidates are looking to fill that position. Channel 3′s Susan Raff sat down with Democrat Stephanie Thomas.

A big responsibility for the Secretary of the State is running elections, a responsibility that has a business side to it.

“The Secretary has a unique opportunity to get information to business owners that other agencies are putting out like small business programs, grant programs,” says Thomas.

Thomas is currently serving her first term as a state representative, but she says she is ready for a new challenge.

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill was a strong supporter of early voting. Thomas says she feels the same way.

“Emergencies happen to people every day. It seems ridiculous that if one of those emergencies happened on election day, your voice is gone. So, I do support expanding access,” says Thomas.

Connecticut is one of a few states that doesn’t allow some form of early voting.

This November, voters will decide in a referendum if Connecticut voters should have more options before election day.

“I want one voice to count as one vote and will do everything to bring government to the people instead of making them search it out,” says Thomas.

Thomas has received 128 endorsements from state lawmakers and municipal leaders. She is also endorsed by her party, and by former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

